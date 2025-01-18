Latest Update on Tessa Blanchard’s Contract Status in TNA

Fightful Select has an update on the TNA Wrestling contract status of Tessa Blanchard ahead of her match with Jordynne Grace tomorrow at Genesis.

In an interview after her return, Blanchard previously said that she was not under contract and was only going to Genesis for the match with Grace. However, people within TNA said that she has actually signed a deal with the company. It was noted that she would only be included in plans if she has signed a deal. There’s no word on how long the deal is or why she said she wasn’t signed.