Update on WWE 24/7 Title Changing Hands Twice at Last Night’s Lafayette Event (Pics)
January 18, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, the WWE 24/7 title changed hands twice at last night’s WWE Raw brand house show in Lafayette, Louisiana. First, Mojo Rawley lost the belt to R-Truth. However, the reign was short-lived as Mojo Rawley quickly won it back from R-Truth. Ultimately, Rawley left the show as champion. You can check out some photos from the double title change at the event that were posted on Twitter below.
Breaking news again Mojo Rawley is your new wwe 247 champion. Helluva run for truth
— TheAShow (@theashowpodcast) January 18, 2020
Welp that didn't last long.@MojoRawleyWWE wins it back pic.twitter.com/cKcvJ5ZMLh
— Clint Domingue (@clintdomingue) January 18, 2020
