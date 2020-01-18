wrestling / News

Update on WWE 24/7 Title Changing Hands Twice at Last Night’s Lafayette Event (Pics)

January 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mojo Rawley WWE

As previously reported, the WWE 24/7 title changed hands twice at last night’s WWE Raw brand house show in Lafayette, Louisiana. First, Mojo Rawley lost the belt to R-Truth. However, the reign was short-lived as Mojo Rawley quickly won it back from R-Truth. Ultimately, Rawley left the show as champion. You can check out some photos from the double title change at the event that were posted on Twitter below.

