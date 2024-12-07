Update on WWE Status of Oba Femi After Recent Absence

Fightful Select reports that while Oba Femi has not been backstage at NXT in recent weeks, he is still very much a part of WWE. Femi hasn’t been at NXT tapings since Halloween Havoc, where he lost to Tony D’Angelo. There were rumors that he “said his goodbyes” after the taping, but those turned out to be false.

Femi is currently on a vacation and is back in his home country of Nigeria. It was noted by Fightful that they haven’t heard of an injury or visa issue preventing his return. However, sources said he would be back on television “sooner rather than later.” As far as his contract goes, one source said they would be “shocked” if WWE didn’t extend his deal from 2021. Producers, Shawn Michaels and Triple H are all said to be impressed by Femi, with the latter being described as a “big fan” of his work. That said, there’s no word on if he will go to the main roster at this time.