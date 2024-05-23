Updated AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Card

AEW has an updated card for Double or Nothing following this week’s Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 26th in Las Vegas and airs live on PPV:

* Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite vs. Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson & Darby Allin)

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné

* AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match: Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy