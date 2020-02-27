Updated AEW Revolution Card: Eight Matches Set

AEW has an updated card for Revolution following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on Saturday from Chicago, Illinois and airs live on PPV. It includes two new matches in PAC vs. Orange Cassidy and the Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson) taking on SCU, both of which were announced on this week’s episode.

* AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks

* Cody vs. MJF

* Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

* PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

* The Dark Order vs. SCU