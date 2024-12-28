Updated Betting Odds For AEW Worlds End

AEW Worlds End takes place tomorrow, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online sent 411 the updated odds for the show, which airs tomorrow night on PPV:

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c): -3000 (1/30)

Orange Cassidy: +700 (7/1)

Jay White: +1000 (10/1)

Hangman Page: +1400 (14/1)

AEW Women’s Championship Tijuana Street Fight

Mariah May (c): -3000 (1/30)

Thunder Rosa: +900 (9/1)

AEW International Championship Match

Konosuke Takeshita (c): -3000 (1/30)

Powerhouse Hobbs: +900 (9/1)

AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Moné (c): -600 (1/6)

Kris Statlander: +350 (7/2)

AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Match

MJF: -225 (4/9)

Adam Cole: +160 (8/5)

AEW Continental Classic Semifinal Match

Kazuchika Okada: -400 (1/4)

Ricochet: +250 (5/2)

AEW Continental Classic Semifinal Match

Will Ospreay: -800 (1/8)

Kyle Fletcher: +425 (17/4)