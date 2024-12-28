wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For AEW Worlds End
AEW Worlds End takes place tomorrow, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online sent 411 the updated odds for the show, which airs tomorrow night on PPV:
AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley (c): -3000 (1/30)
Orange Cassidy: +700 (7/1)
Jay White: +1000 (10/1)
Hangman Page: +1400 (14/1)
AEW Women’s Championship Tijuana Street Fight
Mariah May (c): -3000 (1/30)
Thunder Rosa: +900 (9/1)
AEW International Championship Match
Konosuke Takeshita (c): -3000 (1/30)
Powerhouse Hobbs: +900 (9/1)
AEW TBS Championship Match
Mercedes Moné (c): -600 (1/6)
Kris Statlander: +350 (7/2)
AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Match
MJF: -225 (4/9)
Adam Cole: +160 (8/5)
AEW Continental Classic Semifinal Match
Kazuchika Okada: -400 (1/4)
Ricochet: +250 (5/2)
AEW Continental Classic Semifinal Match
Will Ospreay: -800 (1/8)
Kyle Fletcher: +425 (17/4)
