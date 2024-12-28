wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For AEW Worlds End

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

AEW Worlds End takes place tomorrow, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online sent 411 the updated odds for the show, which airs tomorrow night on PPV:

AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley (c): -3000 (1/30)
Orange Cassidy: +700 (7/1)
Jay White: +1000 (10/1)
Hangman Page: +1400 (14/1)

AEW Women’s Championship Tijuana Street Fight
Mariah May (c): -3000 (1/30)
Thunder Rosa: +900 (9/1)

AEW International Championship Match
Konosuke Takeshita (c): -3000 (1/30)
Powerhouse Hobbs: +900 (9/1)

AEW TBS Championship Match
Mercedes Moné (c): -600 (1/6)
Kris Statlander: +350 (7/2)

AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Match
MJF: -225 (4/9)
Adam Cole: +160 (8/5)

AEW Continental Classic Semifinal Match
Kazuchika Okada: -400 (1/4)
Ricochet: +250 (5/2)

AEW Continental Classic Semifinal Match
Will Ospreay: -800 (1/8)
Kyle Fletcher: +425 (17/4)

