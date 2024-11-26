wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series

November 26, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Image Credit: WWE

WWE presents the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 30, 2024, from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, which will air on Peacock.

Here are the early betting odds for the top matches, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s WarGames Match

The Bloodline & Bronson Reed -150 (2/3)

Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & CM Punk +110 (11/10)

Women’s WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky & Bayley -200 (1/2)

The Judgement Day, Nia Jax, T. Stratton & C. LaRae +150 (3/2)

World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther (c) -5000 (1/50)

Damien Priest +1200 (12/1)

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Bron Breakker (c) -1000 (1/10)

Sheamus +550 (11/2)

Ludwig Kaiser +1000 (10/1)

WWE United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura -140 (5/7)

LA Knight (c) +100 (1/1)

