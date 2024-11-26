wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 30, 2024, from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, which will air on Peacock.
Here are the early betting odds for the top matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
Men’s WarGames Match
The Bloodline & Bronson Reed -150 (2/3)
Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & CM Punk +110 (11/10)
Women’s WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky & Bayley -200 (1/2)
The Judgement Day, Nia Jax, T. Stratton & C. LaRae +150 (3/2)
World Heavyweight Championship
Gunther (c) -5000 (1/50)
Damien Priest +1200 (12/1)
Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match
Bron Breakker (c) -1000 (1/10)
Sheamus +550 (11/2)
Ludwig Kaiser +1000 (10/1)
WWE United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura -140 (5/7)
LA Knight (c) +100 (1/1)