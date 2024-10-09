Updated Card for AEW WrestleDream

AEW has an updated card for WrestleDream following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 12th and airs live on PPV:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

* Hangman Page vs. Jay White

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* Swerve Strickland returns

Zero Hour

* ROH World TV Championship Match: Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage