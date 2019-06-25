wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Bash at the Brewery
June 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact has released an updated lineup for next month’s Bash at the Brewery show in San Antonio. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 5th at the Freetail Brewery and streams live on Impact Plus:
* Brian Cage vs. Moose
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: LAX vs. The North
* Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin
* Rosemary vs. Su Yung
* Fallah Bah vs. Anthony Andrews
* Rebel and Katie Forbes vs. Christi James and Miranda Alize
