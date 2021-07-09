Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Impact Slammiversary following this week’s show. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which takes place on July 17th:

* Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan

* Impact X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBD

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Impact Knockouts Tag team Championship Match: Fire N Flava vs. Havok and Rosemary

* Chris Sabin vs. Moose

* Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey