Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night live on SYFY and will be night two of NXT Great American Bash:

* NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah

* NXT North American Women’s Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. MSK

* Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey

* Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne