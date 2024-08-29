Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced an updated card for this week’s episode of ROH TV. You can see the uydated card below for the episode, which airs tomorrow night on HonorClub:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Aleah James

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ariya Daivari

* Blake Christian vs. Rosario Grillo

* Evil Uno vs. Jacoby Watts

* Johnny TV vs. Sidney Akeem

* Leila Grey vs. Promise Braxton

* Josh Woods vs. TBA

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Rachael Ellering

* Action Andretti & Top Flight vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from Shane Taylor Promotions