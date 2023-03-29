Updated Card For WWE NXT Stand and Deliver

WWE has an updated card for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 1st and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes

* NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. Axiom vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kiana James & Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

* Winner Gets Control of Chase U: The Schism vs. Chase U & Tyler Bate