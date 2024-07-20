Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has an updated card for SummerSlam following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 3rd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley