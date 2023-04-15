wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Features Jay White, More

April 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Jay White Komander Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite after Friday night’s episode of Rampage. The following his set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow
* Jay White vs. Komander
* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
* The Elite speak
* Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole

