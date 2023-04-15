Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Features Jay White, More

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite after Friday night’s episode of Rampage. The following his set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow

* Jay White vs. Komander

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

* The Elite speak

* Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole