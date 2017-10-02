Updated Card For Next Week’s NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Event – 411 Will have Live Coverage

– Here is the card for the October 9th NJPW King of Pro Wrestling event, which will air at 4AM ET. 411 will have live coverage of the show, which airs live on New Japan World…

* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga vs. SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI

* Toru Yano and Hirooki Goto vs. Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

* IWGP Jr. Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet vs. Roppongi 3K

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Tag Team Champions Killer Elite Squad vs. War Machine vs. Guerillas of Destiny

* YOSHI-HASHI, Baretta and Jado vs. Kenny Omega, Cody and Marty Scurll

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe vs. Kota Ibushi and Juice Robinson

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay

* WrestleKingdom 12 Briefcase Match: G1 Winner Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL