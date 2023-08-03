wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

August 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* “Real” AEW World Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks
Special Guest Officiaal: Ricky Steamboat
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez
* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading