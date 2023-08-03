Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* “Real” AEW World Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks

Special Guest Officiaal: Ricky Steamboat

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA