Updated Card For WWE Raw House Shows This Weekend

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for their Raw-branded house shows in Columbus and Savannah, Georgia this weekend. PWInsider reports that the following matches are set for the shows:

* WWE US Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Damien Priest vs. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. Austin Theory
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Bianca Belair and Rhea Rhipley
* Raw Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Street Profits vs. Rey & Dominick Mysterio vs. Alpha Academy

Also set to appear: The Miz, Bron Breakker, Tommaso Ciampa, Riddle, Liv Morgan, Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode, Doudrop

