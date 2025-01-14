Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs on February 1st on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, More TBA