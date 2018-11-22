wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Starrcade
Here is the updated card for Saturday’s WWE Starrcade event, which takes place on Saturday from Cincinnati, Ohio. The WWE Network will air a one-hour Starrcade special on Sunday featuring highlights from the event.
* Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
* United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day
* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Miz vs. Rusev (w/ Lana)
* Special Concert w/ Elias and Ric Flair
* Plus Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dolph Ziggler and more
Credit: US Bank Arena