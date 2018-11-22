Updated Card For WWE Starrcade

Here is the updated card for Saturday’s WWE Starrcade event, which takes place on Saturday from Cincinnati, Ohio. The WWE Network will air a one-hour Starrcade special on Sunday featuring highlights from the event.

* Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

* United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day

* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Miz vs. Rusev (w/ Lana)

* Special Concert w/ Elias and Ric Flair

* Plus Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dolph Ziggler and more

Credit: US Bank Arena