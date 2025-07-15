wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam
July 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for SummerSlam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd and airs live from MetLife Stadium on Peacock and Netflix internationally:
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. CM Punk
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul
