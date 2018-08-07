Updated Cards For This Weekend’s EVOLVE 110 & 111 Events

Here are the cards for this weekend’s EVOLVE 110 & 111 events. These shows are likely Matt Riddle final WWN events before heading to WWE…

EVOLVE 110 – Chicago, IL – August 11th – 4pm

* Matt Riddle vs. Darby Allin

* Dream Partner Tag Team Match: WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford & Saieve Al Sabah vs. EVOLVE Champion Shane Strickland & Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

* Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. Tracy Williams

* WALTER vs. JD Drake

* DJZ vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

* Freelance World Championship Match: Champion Isaias Velazquez defends vs. Matt Knicks

* Jon Davis vs. Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Henry

* Chris Dickinson, Dominic Garrini & Stokely Hathaway vs. The Skulk

* EVOLVE stars will be available for pictures & autographs before and after the event!

EVOLVE 111 – Livonia, MI – August 12th – 4pm

* WWN Championship Triple Threat Match: WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford defends vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

* Williams’ Career vs. Hathaway’s Career – I Quit Handicap MatchTracy Williams vs. Chris Dickinson & Stokely Hathaway

* Non-Title Bonus Main Event: EVOLVE Champion Shane Strickland vs. DJZ

* Matt Riddle vs. JD Drake

* WALTER vs. Anthony Henry

* Jaka vs. Saieve Al Sabah

* Plus more to be signed with Darby Allin, Josh Briggs, Jon Davis and others!!!