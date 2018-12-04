Updated CZW Cage of Death Card

Here is the updated card for the Sunday CZW Cage of Death event, which will stream live on the Highspots Network…

* THE CAGE OF DEATH: Ricky Shane Page vs. Mance Warner to crown the new CZW Champion.

* FMW Death Match legend Atsushi Onita & Matt Tremont vs. DJ Hyde & Masada.

* TABLES MATCH: CZW Tag Team Champions BLK OUT vs. The Rep.

* CZW Wired Champion Jordan Oliver vs. KC Navarro.

* Hardcore Match: The Office (Mister Claxton & Brandon Kirk & Kasey Catal & Kit Osbourne) vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen & Dan O’Hare & Maria Manic

* Joe Gacy vs. Alex Reynolds

* John Silver vs. Shane Strickland vs. Rich Swann.

* Anthony Green with the Platinum Hunnies vs. David Starr

* Leyla Hirsh vs. Mercedes Martinez.

* CZW will be conducting a Toys for Toys drive before the event.