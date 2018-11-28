Updated CZW Cage of Death Card

Following an injury to MJF that will see him miss 4 to 6 weeks, CZW has announced the updated Cage of Death Card for December 9th…

* Cage of Death For The Vacant CZW Championship: Ricky Shane Page vs. Mance Warner

* Atsushi Onita & Matt Tremont vs. DJ Hyde & Masada.

* Tables Match: CZW Tag Team Champions BLK OUT vs. The Rep.

*CZW Wired Champion Jordan Oliver vs. KC Navarro.

* Hardcore Match: The Office (Mister Claxton & Brandon Kirk & Kasey Catal & Kit Osbourne) vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen & Dan O’Hare & Maria Manic

* Joe Gacy vs. Alex Reynolds

* John Silver vs. Shane Strickland vs. Rich Swann.

* Anthony Green with the Platinum Hunnies vs. David Starr

* Leyla Hirsh open challenge.

* CZW will be conducting a Toys for Toys drive before the event.