Updated Dusty Rhodes Classic Brackets: BroserWeights, Grizzled Young Veterans Advance

January 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dusty Rhodes Classic WWE NXT

– The brackets are updated for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after this week’s NXT, with the BroserWeights and Grizzled Young Veterans moving into the final four. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunn beat Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster on tonight’s episode, while the Veterans beat the Time Splitters (KUSHIDA and Alex Shelley).

The updated brackets for the semifinals are below. Both matches will take place on next week’s episode of NXT:

* Undisputed ERA vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* BroserWeights vs. Imperium

