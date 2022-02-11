Updated Elimination Chamber Odds Show a 50-50 Chance For Brock Lesnar

BetOnline has sent us updated betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber, which show Brock Lesnar has a 50-50 chance to become the new WWE Champion. He will be part of an Elimination Chamber match for the title, which also includes champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles & Austin Theory. The event happens on February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can see the updated odds below.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match Winner

Brock Lesnar 1/1

Bobby Lashley (c) 3/2

Seth Rollins 5/2

AJ Styles 6/1

Riddle 7/1

Austin Theory 25/1

WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -1250 (2/25)

Goldberg +550 (11/2)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Becky Lynch (c) -1500 (1/15)

Lita +575 (23/4)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Winner

The Usos (c) -400 (1/4)

The Viking Raiders +250 (5/2)

Singles Match Winner

Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)

Madcap Moss +350 (7/2)