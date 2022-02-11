wrestling / News
Updated Elimination Chamber Odds Show a 50-50 Chance For Brock Lesnar
BetOnline has sent us updated betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber, which show Brock Lesnar has a 50-50 chance to become the new WWE Champion. He will be part of an Elimination Chamber match for the title, which also includes champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles & Austin Theory. The event happens on February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can see the updated odds below.
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match Winner
Brock Lesnar 1/1
Bobby Lashley (c) 3/2
Seth Rollins 5/2
AJ Styles 6/1
Riddle 7/1
Austin Theory 25/1
WWE Universal Championship Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c) -1250 (2/25)
Goldberg +550 (11/2)
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner
Becky Lynch (c) -1500 (1/15)
Lita +575 (23/4)
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Winner
The Usos (c) -400 (1/4)
The Viking Raiders +250 (5/2)
Singles Match Winner
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
Madcap Moss +350 (7/2)
More Trending Stories
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- Tony Khan On Not Renewing Some Expiring AEW Contracts, Holding Onto Talent During Pandemic
- Booker T On How Hulk Hogan and Sid Vicious Helped Harlem Heat in WCW
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds