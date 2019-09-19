Updated EVOLVE 135, 136 and SHINE 61 Weekend Lineups

– As previously reported, EVOLVE 135 and EVOLVE 136 events are set for later this weekend. You can check out the updated lineups, plus the lineup for SHINE 61 below. The events will stream live on WWNLive.com

EVOLVE 135, Friday, September 20 at Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn, NY:

* NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. JD Drake

* Briggs Picks Theory’s Opponent: EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. NXT’s Babatunde

* Theory Picks Briggs’ Opponent: Josh Briggs vs. NXT’s Kassius Ohno

* Liam Gray & EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff vs. Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy & Colby Corino

* Evolution’s Edge Tournament: Elimination Match – Anthony Gutierrez vs. Karam vs. Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf

* Evolution’s Edge: Elimination Match – Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren vs. Brandon Taggart vs. Curt Stallion vs. Daniel Garcia

* NXT’s Arturo Ruas vs. John Silver

* Harlem Bravado vs. Adrian Alanis

* Anthony Henry, Shotzi Blackheart and more.

SHINE 61, Saturday, September 21 La Boom in Queens, NY – 3 PM

* SHINE Champion Allysin Kay vs. SHINE Nova Champion Shotzi Blackheart

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Ivelisse

* SHINE Tag Team Champions Rainbow Bright of Luscious Latasha & Gabby Gilbert vs. Triple Aye of Aja Perera & Big Swole w/ Ayla

* Also appearing will be Brandi Lauren, BTY of Marti Belle & Jayme Jameson, The Cutie Pie Club of Candy Cartwright & Double D’Rose, Natalia Markova, Lindsay Snow, Avery Taylor, Notorious Nadi, Jenna, Alex Gracia, Tina San Antonio, Brittney Blake, Kris Statlander and more.

EVOLVE 136, Saturday, September 21 at La Boom in Queens, NY:

* EVOLVE Champions Austin Theory vs. Josh Briggs.

* WALTER vs. Kassius Ohno

* JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry

* 2-out-of-3 Falls 10-Man Tag Team Match: AR Fox, Leon Ruff, Adrian Alanis, Liam Grey & TBD vs. Eddie Kingston, Joey Gacy, Colby Corino & TBD

*E volution’s Edge Tournament Finals.

* Arturo Ruas, Babatunde, Anthony Henry, Curt Stallion, Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren, Stephen Wolf, Harlem Bravado, Anthony Gutierrez, Brandon Taggart, Daniel Garcia, Shotzi Blackheart and more to appear.