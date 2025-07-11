wrestling / TV Reports
Updated Lineup For AEW All In: Texas
AEW has an updated lineup for All In: Texas following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on PPV from Arlington, Texas:
Main Card
* AEW Men’s Championship Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone
* AEW Unified Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed vs. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Opps vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and Wheeler Yuta
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Mark Briscoe vs. MJF vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. Místico vs. Ricochet
* Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs. More TBA
* Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks
If The Young Bucks lose, they lose their EVP titles; if Strickland & Ospreay, they can’t challenge for World Title for a year
Zero Hour Pre-Show
* Big Boom! AJ, Hologram, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta
* FTR vs. The Outrunners
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Shayna Baszler Producing at This Week’s WWE NXT TV Tapings
- Gail Kim Reacts To Recent Comments From Carlos Silva on Her TNA Wrestling Release
- Steve Blackman Confirms Why He Was Removed From WWE Brawl for All
- Matt Hardy On His Relationship With CM Punk, Thinking Punk Had Him Pulled From An AEW Show