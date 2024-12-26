wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Worlds End
December 25, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for Worlds End following this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on December 28th from Orlando, Florida and airs live on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White
* Dynamite Dozen Ring Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole
* AEW Women’s World Championship Tijuana Street Fight: Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander
* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* AEW Continental Classic: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW Continental Classic: Ricochet vs. Kazuchika Okada
* AEW Contintental Classic Finals: TBA vs. TBA
