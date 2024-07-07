Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for next week’s AEW Dynamite, which takes place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This will include the finals for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments. The lineup includes:

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson (Jeff Jarrett is special guest enforcer)

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

* Stampede Street Fight: Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. PAC vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Swerve Strickland returns