wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For NXT UK: TakeOver Blackpool II
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Here is look at the current lineup for NXT UK: TakeOver Blackpool II.
*WWE UK Championship: Walter vs. Joe Coffey
*NXT UK Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster
*NXT UK Women’s Championship: Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven
*Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis
*Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin
411Mania will have coverage of NXT UK: TakeOver Blackpool II on Sunday, Jan. 12
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Bryan On Never Geting a WrestleMania Match with CM Punk, Whether His Eco-Friendly Gimmick Would Work as a Babyface
- Rhino on Why His Most Recent WWE Run Wasn’t More Successful, WWE Making a Push to Re-Sign Him
- Bruce Prichard on Infamous Story of Verne Gagne Offering The Iron Sheik Money to Break Hulk Hogan’s Leg, What Sheik Told Vince McMahon About It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him