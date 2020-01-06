Updated Lineup For NXT UK: TakeOver Blackpool II

– Here is look at the current lineup for NXT UK: TakeOver Blackpool II.

*WWE UK Championship: Walter vs. Joe Coffey

*NXT UK Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

*NXT UK Women’s Championship: Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven

*Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis

*Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

411Mania will have coverage of NXT UK: TakeOver Blackpool II on Sunday, Jan. 12