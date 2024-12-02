Updated Lineup For WWE’s Return To MSG

The following matches are advertised for the December 26th WWE house show at Madison Square Garden:

*WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest.

*WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY.

*Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed – Steel Cage Match.

*Also advertised are CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks,