Updated Lineup For WWE’s Return To MSG
December 2, 2024 | Posted by
The following matches are advertised for the December 26th WWE house show at Madison Square Garden:
*WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest.
*WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY.
*Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed – Steel Cage Match.
*Also advertised are CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks,
