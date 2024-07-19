Updated Lineups For WWE’s Japan Tour Next Week

WWE is returning to Japan for its live event tour next week, and updated lineups for the shows are online. You can see the cards below for the shows, per PWInsider:

July 25th – Osaka

* WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura vs. Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

Also scheduled: Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Gunther, Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and more

July 26th – Tokyo

* WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura vs. Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight

Also scheduled: Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Bayley Gunther, Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and more

July 27th – Tokyo

* WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura vs. Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

Also scheduled: Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Gunther, Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, Kevin Owens and more