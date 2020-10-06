Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night 10

NJPW held Night 10 of the G1 Climax 30 tournament earlier today, which featured the B Block in action, including a Hiroshi Tanahashi beating KENTA in the headlining match.

IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental double-champ Tetsuya Naito now leads the B Block after picking up a win today over YOSHI-HASHI. That brings his record in the G1 Climax tournament to 4-1 with eight points total. Here are the updated standings:

A Block

1. Kota Ibushi (4-1) (8 pts)

2. Jay White (3-2) (6 pts)

3. Taichi (3-2) (6 pts)

4. Will Ospreay (3-2) (6 pts)

5. Minoru Suzuki (3-2) (6 pts)

6. Kazuchika Okada (3-2) (6 pts)

7. Jeff Cobb (2-3) (4 pts)

8. Shingo Takagi (2-3) (4 pts)

9. Tomohiro Ishii (2-3) (4 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-5) (0 pts)

B Block

1. Tetsuya Naito (4-1) (8 pts)

2. Juice Robinson (3-2) (6 pts)

3. Toru Yano (3-2) (6 pts)

4. EVIL (3-2) (6 pts)

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2) (6 pts)

6. KENTA (2-3) (4 pts)

7. Hirooki Goto (2-3) (4 pts)

8. SANADA (2-3) (4 pts)

9. Zack Sabre Jr. (2-3) (4 pts)

10. YOSHI-HASHI (1-4) (2 pts)

(Unofficial) Block C (W-L-D)

Yota Tsuji (3-2-2)

Yuya Uemura (3-3-1)

Gabriel Kidd (2-3-1)

The G1 Climax 30 tournament continues tomorrow with Night 11, featuring A Block, at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan.