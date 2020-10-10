wrestling / News
Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night 13
– NJPW held night 13 of the G1 Climax 30 tournament earlier today, with action from the A block, and the standings have now been updated. Currently, Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada are all tied in the lead for A Block with 10 points a piece.
Also, Yujiro Takahashi is now effectively eliminated from winning with his record of 0-7 and zero points on the board. The G1 Climax 30 tournament continues tomorrow with Night 14, featuring B Block, tomorrow at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan.
A Block
1. Kota Ibushi (5-2) (10 pts)
2. Jay White (5-2) (10 pts)
3. Will Ospreay (5-2) (10 pts)
4. Kazuchika Okada (5-2) (10 pts)
5. Taichi (3-4) (6 pts)
6. Minoru Suzuki (3-4) (6 pts)
7. Shingo Takagi (3-4) (6 pts)
8. Tomohiro Ishii (3-4) (6 pts)
9. Jeff Cobb (3-4) (6 pts)
10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-7) (0 pts) * Eliminated
B Block
1. Tetsuya Naito (5-1) (10 pts)
2. EVIL (4-2) (8 pts)
3. Juice Robinson (3-3) (6 pts)
4. Toru Yano (3-3) (6 pts)
5. Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3) (6 pts)
6. Hirooki Goto (3-3) (6 pts)
7. SANADA (3-3) (6 pts)
8. Zack Sabre Jr. (3-3) (6 pts)
9. KENTA (2-4) (4 pts)
10. YOSHI-HASHI (1-5) (2 pts) * Eliminated
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault
- Email Reportedly Shows Candy Cartwright’s WWE Bookings Were Canceled Due to ‘Past Issues’ With Talent
- Female Superstars Reportedly Hit Hardest By WWE’s New Cameo & Twitch Policy
- Note on AEW’s Plan For #1 Contender Tournament Ahead of Full Gear