Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings After Night 13

– NJPW held night 13 of the G1 Climax 30 tournament earlier today, with action from the A block, and the standings have now been updated. Currently, Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada are all tied in the lead for A Block with 10 points a piece.

Also, Yujiro Takahashi is now effectively eliminated from winning with his record of 0-7 and zero points on the board. The G1 Climax 30 tournament continues tomorrow with Night 14, featuring B Block, tomorrow at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan.

A Block

1. Kota Ibushi (5-2) (10 pts)

2. Jay White (5-2) (10 pts)

3. Will Ospreay (5-2) (10 pts)

4. Kazuchika Okada (5-2) (10 pts)

5. Taichi (3-4) (6 pts)

6. Minoru Suzuki (3-4) (6 pts)

7. Shingo Takagi (3-4) (6 pts)

8. Tomohiro Ishii (3-4) (6 pts)

9. Jeff Cobb (3-4) (6 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-7) (0 pts) * Eliminated

B Block

1. Tetsuya Naito (5-1) (10 pts)

2. EVIL (4-2) (8 pts)

3. Juice Robinson (3-3) (6 pts)

4. Toru Yano (3-3) (6 pts)

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3) (6 pts)

6. Hirooki Goto (3-3) (6 pts)

7. SANADA (3-3) (6 pts)

8. Zack Sabre Jr. (3-3) (6 pts)

9. KENTA (2-4) (4 pts)

10. YOSHI-HASHI (1-5) (2 pts) * Eliminated