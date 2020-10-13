Updated NJPW G1 Climax 30 Standings Following Night 15

– Night 15 of the NJPW G1 Climax 30 is in the books, which featured the A Block in action. The card was held earlier today at the Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka, Japan. You can check out 411’s recap of today’s event HERE. The official NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament standings are below:

Block A

1. Kota Ibushi (6-2) (12 pts)

2. Jay White (6-2) (12 pts)

3. Kazuchika Okada (6-2) (12 pts)

4. Will Ospreay (5-3) (10 pts)

5. Taichi (4-4) (8 pts)

6. Minoru Suzuki (3-5) (6 pts)

7. Shingo Takagi (3-5) (6 pts)

8. Tomohiro Ishii (3-5) (6 pts)

9. Jeff Cobb (4-4) (8 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-8) (0 pts)

Block B

1. Tetsuya Naito (5-2) (10 pts)

2. EVIL (5-2) (10 pts)

3. Hirooki Goto (4-3) (8 pts)

4. SANADA (4-3) (8 pts)

5. Zack Sabre Jr. (4-3) (8 pts)

6. Juice Robinson (3-4) (6 pts)

7. Toru Yano (3-4) (6 pts)

8. Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-4) (6 pts)

9. KENTA (3-4) (6 pts)

10. YOSHI-HASHI (1-6) (2 pts)

The tournament continues tomorrow in Kanagawa, Japan with Night 16, featuring B Block. The event will be held at the Yokohama Budokan and will be streamed live on NJPW World.