Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Double or Nothing

May 24, 2024 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including this weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV. That show takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. There are currently 6,441 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $52.

Tomorrow night’s Collision, also in Las Vegas, has 2,176 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $14.

Dynamite in Los Angeles on May 29 has 4,555 tickets out.

Collision in Palm Desert, CA on May 30 has 2,169 tickets out.

Dynamite in Loveland, CO on June 5 has 2,053 tickets out.

Collision in Council Bluffs, IA on June 8 has 1,212 tickets out.

Dynamite in Des Moines, IA on June 12 has 1,804 tickets out.

Collision in Youngstown, OH on June 15 has 1,665 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fairfax, VA on June 19 has 2,084 tickets out.

Collision in Allentown, PA on June 20 has 1,641 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Buffalo on June 26 has 2,216 tickets out.

Forbidden Door at the UBS Arena in Long Island on June 30 has 6,847 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on July 3 has 2,457 tickets out.

Dynamite in Calgary on July 10 has 2,603 tickets out.