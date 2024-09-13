Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including WrestleDream

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next month’s WrestleDream PPV in Tacoma, WA. The show, which takes place in the Tacoma Dome on October 12, has 4,707 tickets out.

Dynamite in Wilkes-Barre on September 18 has 1,812 tickets out.

Collision in Springfield, MA on September 21 has 1,870 tickets out.

Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 25 has 4,411 tickets out.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on October 2 has 2,424 tickets out.

Collision in Toledo on October 3 has 1,085 tickets out.

Dynamite in Spokane on October 8 has 1,146 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Jose on October 16 has 1,755 tickets out.

Collision in Stockton on October 17 has 1,006 tickets out.

Dynamite in Salt Lake City on October 23 has 934 tickets out.