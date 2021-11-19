Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Sunday’s Survivor Series

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for several WWE events, including this weekend’s Survivor Series PPV. That show has 9,509 tickets out, with over 7,000 paid. There are about 6,000 tickets left for a sellout. However, the building is likely set up for 10,000 to 11,000 and not the 15,600 capacity it normally has, so it will be full. The secondary market has 910 tickets out with a $38 get-in price. WWE has had as much as 7,000 tickets out on the secondary market in the past for shows at the Barclays Center. RAW the next night has a get-in price of $19.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Hartford has 8,060 tickets out.

Tomorrow night’s house show in Syracuse, New York has 3,141 tickets out.

RAW on November 22 at the Barclays Center has 3,579 tickets out.

Smackdown at the Greensboro Coliseum on November 26 has 5,182 tickets out.

A WWE live event in Roanoke on November 27 has 2,846 tickets out. Another live event on November 28 in Charleston, WV has 2,596 tickets out.

RAW at the UBS Arena in Long Island on November 29 has 4,637 tickets out with discounts and papering.

Smackdown on December 3 in San Antonio has 4,216 tickets out.

RAW in Memphis on December 6 has 3,214 tickets out.

Smackdown in Los Angeles on December 10 at the Crypto.com Arena has 7,425 tickets out.

RAW on December 13 in St. Paul has 3,125 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on December 17 has 6,125 tickets out.

A live event in Madison Square Garden on December 26 has 5,174 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Tampa has 2,573 tickets out.

RAW on December 27 in Detroit has 3,244 tickets out. They did a show with over 10,000 the last time they were in that market.

A live event in Washington DC on December 28 has 2,688 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Pittsburgh has 3,714 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on December 30 has 4,447 tickets out. Another event that same day in Buffalo has 2,256 tickets out.

Day One in Atlanta on January 1 has 4,534 tickets out.

Royal Rumble on January 29 at the Dome in St. Louis has 23,007 tickets out.