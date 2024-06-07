Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For NXT Battleground and WWE Clash at the Castle

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for this Sunday’s NXT Battleground and next weekend’s WWE Clash at the Castle.

NXT Battleground currently has 613 tickets out with 245 paid. It is taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Clash at the Castle on June 15 has 10,017 tickets out. There are only 1,102 left, so it should sell out. It has a chance of getting the largest arena gate in history due to the high ticket prices.

Smackdown on June 14, the night before, has 8,547 tickets out. There are 2,572 tickets left. Both Smackdown and Clash happen at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.