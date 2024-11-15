The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Survivor Series in Vancouver this month. At this time, there are currently 15,079 tickets out, with 2,200 left. There are 700 tickets on the secondary market with a $66 get-in price.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on November 15 has 8,786 tickets out.

RAW in Glendale on November 25 has 11,620 tickets out.

RAW in Everett on December 2 has 6,553 tickets out.

Smackdown in Minneapolis on December 6 has 5,610 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on December 9 has 4,405 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hartford on December 13 has 6,420 tickets out.

Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 at the Nassau Coliseum has 10,259 tickets out. It is 610 away from selling out.

RAW in Boston on December 16 has 7,196 tickets out.

A live event in Jacksonville on December 26 has 3,752 tickets out.

A live event in Pittsburgh on December 27 has 3,243 tickets out. An episode of Smackdown that same night in Tampa has 7,123 tickets out.

A live event in Orlando on December 28 has 5,636 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Baltimore has 3,631 tickets out.

A live event in Miami on December 29 has 3,840 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Chicago has 6,621 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on December 30 has 9,120 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Detroit has 3,743 tickets out.