May 2, 2025

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Backlash in St. Louis on May 10. The event takes place at the Enterprise Center and there are 14,533 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $124.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Des Moines has 6,467 tickets out.

RAW in Omaha on May 5 has 10,558 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dayton on May 9 has 8,290 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on May 12 has 6,383 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greensboro on May 16 has 8,557 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 19 has 5,953 tickets out.

Smackdown in Savannah on May 23 has 5,630 tickets out.