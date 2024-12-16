Updated Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Card

The card for Wrestle Dynasty is updated following Sunday’s NJPW Strong Style Evolved show. You can check out the updated lineup below for the AEW, NJPW, STARDOM, CMLL, and ROH crossover show below, which takes place on January 5th:

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi OR Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* International Women’s Cup Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Athena vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. STAROM Star TBD

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Great-O-Khan and TBD vs. The Young Bucks

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet

* Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry

* Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd

* Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* David Finlay vs. Brody King