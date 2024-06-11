Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Lineup

WWE has an updated card for Clash At the Castle following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 15th in Glasgow and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship I Quit Match: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre\

Judgment Day Banned From Ringside.

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Piper Niven

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn