wrestling / News
Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card
June 26, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for Extreme Rules following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The show takes place on July 15th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Rusev
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Asuka