Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card

– WWE has an updated card for Extreme Rules following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The show takes place on July 15th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Rusev

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Asuka