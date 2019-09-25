wrestling / News
Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card
September 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for Hell in a Cell following Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card for the show below.
Hell in a Cell takes place on October 6th and airs live from Sacramento, California on WWE Network.
* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
* Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper
