Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card

September 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell

– WWE has an updated card for Hell in a Cell following Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card for the show below.

Hell in a Cell takes place on October 6th and airs live from Sacramento, California on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
* Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

