WWE News: Updated WWE NXT House Show Schedule, Johnny Gargano Vlog

– WWE NXT has added the following live events for Florida:

*11/15 in Dade City at the Dade City Armory.

*11/16 in Tampa at the University Area Community Complex.

*11/22 in Lakeland at the Lakeland Armory.

*11/23 in Jacksonville at the Jacksonville Armory.

*12/14 in Orlando at the Englewood Neighborhood Center.

*12/20 in St. Petersburg at the St. Petersburg Armory.

– The latest vlog from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae is out where they go to SmackDown, vist the WWE HQ and give a look at their Halloween night: