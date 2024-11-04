wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated WWE NXT House Show Schedule, Johnny Gargano Vlog
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE NXT has added the following live events for Florida:
*11/15 in Dade City at the Dade City Armory.
*11/16 in Tampa at the University Area Community Complex.
*11/22 in Lakeland at the Lakeland Armory.
*11/23 in Jacksonville at the Jacksonville Armory.
*12/14 in Orlando at the Englewood Neighborhood Center.
*12/20 in St. Petersburg at the St. Petersburg Armory.
– The latest vlog from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae is out where they go to SmackDown, vist the WWE HQ and give a look at their Halloween night:
