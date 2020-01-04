Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

– WWE has updated its card for the Royal Rumble following Friday night’s episode of Smackdown, with the first entrant in the men’s Rumble match set. Roman Reigns announced his entry into the Rumble match on Friday’s episode. You can see the updated card for the show below.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 26th in Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network.

* Men’s Royal Rumble match: Roman Reigns, 29 competitors TDB (stars from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT)

* Women’s Royal Rumble match: Charlotte Flair, 29 competitors TDB (stars from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT)

* WWE Universal Championship Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka