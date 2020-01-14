Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

– WWE has updated its card for the Royal Rumble following Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can check out the updated card below for the show.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 26th in Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network.

* Men’s Royal Rumble match: Brock Lesnar (#1), Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Drew McIntyre, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, 13 More TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 More TBD

* WWE Universal Championship Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin