Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card: More Rumble Competitors Confirmed
– WWE has updated its card for the Royal Rumble following Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can check out the updated card below for the show.
The Royal Rumble takes place on January 26th in Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network.
* Men’s Royal Rumble match: Brock Lesnar (#1 entrant), Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, 6 More TBD
* Women’s Royal Rumble match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 More TBD
* WWE Universal Championship Strap Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
* Sheamus vs. Shorty G
